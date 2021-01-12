AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears in control for a test of daily support

- AUD/USD positing less bearish but spot FX paints another story.
- Bears looking for a significant weekly correction.
Net AUD short positions dropped last week but remain in negative territory despite the relative strength of the AUD on the spot market.
China/Australian tensions and the RBA’s QE policy could be tempering the attraction of the AUD.
However, it is really a US dollar and yields story out there and the following is a top-down analysis that offers a bearish bias for the Aussie.
DXY monthly chart
As illustrated, the greenback has plenty of room to rally if it is going to test prior resistance.
As for the Aussie, the weekly chart us clear as day and is overdue a significant correction.
Weekly chart
Daily chart
Bear are on the approach of a test of critical support.
A break below it will open the prospects of a continuation to the weekly targets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
