AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears flirt with 100-SMA with eyes on 0.7100

- AUD/USD bears attack 100-SMA during three-day downtrend, sidelined of late.
- Clear downside break of fortnight-old rising trend line, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- Fresh monthly high becomes necessary for bulls to retake controls.
Having conquered a two-week-old rising trend line the previous day, AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.7120 during the three-day declines heading into Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair seesaws around the 100-SMA. However, bearish MACD signals and the quote’s U-turn from 0.7250, portrayed on Friday, keep Aussie sellers hopeful.
Hence, a clear downside break of 0.7115 becomes necessary for AUD/USD bears to extend the latest declines towards the 0.7100 threshold.
Following that, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January’s declines, near 0.7050, will precede the 0.700 psychological magnet to test the AUD/USD bears, not to forget the yearly bottom surrounding 0.6965.
Alternatively, the support-turned-resistance line near 0.7155 and the 200-SMA level of 0.7170 restrict short-term upside moves of the AUD/USD pair.
It should be noted, however, that the AUD/USD bulls remain cautious until the quote refreshes monthly high, currently around 0.7250.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend; Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7121
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.7132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7136
|Daily SMA50
|0.7169
|Daily SMA100
|0.7247
|Daily SMA200
|0.7364
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7186
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7108
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7019
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
