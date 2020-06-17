AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears firming grip below short-term falling trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD recedes from 0.6900 to print two-day losing streak.
  • MACD flirts with the bears, signals 100-bar SMA retest before highlight the key Fibonacci retracements.
  • A falling trend line from June 09 holds the door for the fresh run-up to challenge the monthly top.

AUD/USD bounces off intraday low of 0.6852 to 0.6863 during the early Wednesday’s trading session. Even so, the pair drops 0.36% on a day while printing a two-day losing streak by the press time.

The Aussie pair has recently been compressed by the weekly resistance line, which in turn tracks the MACD histogram that signals the receding strength of the buyers.

As a result, the quote could revisit a 100-bar SMA level of 0.6840 whereas the further declines depend upon how well it breaks 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its May 22-June 07 upside, also comprising the weekly low near 0.6775.

Should the AUD/USD prices remain weak past-0.6775, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.6720 will be the key as a break of which could aim for May 27 high of 0.6680.

Meanwhile, the pair’s upside clearance of the said resistance line, at 0.6950 now, enables it to challenge the 0.7000 threshold. Additionally, a sustained rise beyond 0.7000 could easily refresh the monthly top surrounding 0.7065.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6862
Today Daily Change -26 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.38%
Today daily open 0.6888
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6792
Daily SMA50 0.6567
Daily SMA100 0.649
Daily SMA200 0.6666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6977
Previous Daily Low 0.6833
Previous Weekly High 0.7065
Previous Weekly Low 0.6799
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6922
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6965
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7043
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7109

 

 

