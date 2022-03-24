  • AUD/USD snaps two-day uptrend while reversing from 2022 high.
  • Doji candlesticks near triangle’s resistance line, overbought RSI favor sellers.
  • Sellers need validation from 21-SMA, recovery moves may aim for late 2021 swing high.

AUD/USD remains on the back foot near the support line of a fortnight-long rising triangle heading into Thursday’s European session. That said, the Aussie pair prints the first negative day in three despite the latest bounce off intraday low to 0.7480, down 0.27% on a day by the press time.

The pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought RSI and Doji candlestick near the upper line of the stated triangle. However, further downside needs to conquer the 0.7470 support line to convince AUD/USD sellers.

Also challenging the pair bears is the 21-SMA level of 0.7440, a break of which can direct the quote towards the 50-SMA level of 0.7350.

In a case where AUD/USD prices remain weak past 0.7350, the monthly low surrounding 0.7165 will be in focus.

Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the aforementioned triangle’s resistance line, at 0.7515 by the press time, to reject the bearish bias.

Following that, October 2021 peak near 0.7560 will challenge the AUD/USD bulls ahead of the late June 2021 swing high around 0.7620.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7476
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.31%
Today daily open 0.7499
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7316
Daily SMA50 0.722
Daily SMA100 0.7217
Daily SMA200 0.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7508
Previous Daily Low 0.745
Previous Weekly High 0.7419
Previous Weekly Low 0.7165
Previous Monthly High 0.7286
Previous Monthly Low 0.7032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7486
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7472
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7463
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7427
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7405
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7522
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7544
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.758

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

