AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are waiting to pounce from key higher time frame resistance structures

- AUD/USD bulls stay in charge mid-week taking on critical resistance
- AUD/USD bears are monitoring for a deceleration in the bull rally.
AUD/USD bulls have made an impressive advance on the week so far and the following illustrates the market structure and potential outcomes for days, week ahead. The price has rallied into the neckline of the weekly formation where the 50% mean reversion level aligns:
AUD/USD weekly chart
This could offer a firm resistance that would be expected to equate to a bearish structure on the lower time frames for the days ahead.
AUD/USD daily chart
The daily chart shows the price has moved into a potential resistance lock near the 78.6% Fibonacci. This Fibo is extreme and the price action has been very strong to the upside. This could mean that the bulls are intent on taking over control and we could see higher levels to come yet before they throw in the towel and take profits. Nevertheless, the bears will be monitoring for deceleration in the bull's aggressive advance.
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1315-20 resistance confluence
EUR/USD remains on the front foot, carrying the early breakout of short-term descending trend line. Upbeat MACD, firmer RSI adds to the bullish bias but a convergence of 200-SMA, 100-SMA will be the key. Sellers will wait for downside break of 1.1200 for fresh entries.
GBP/USD pokes short-term resistance line above 1.3500
GBP/USD grinds higher around weekly top following three-day uptrend. A three-week-old resistance line tests buyers ahead of 100-SMA. Bullish MACD, sustained break of 50-SMA favor buyers. Sellers need validation from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement to take fresh entries.
Gold: Bears wait in the flanks below counter-trendline daily resistance
Gold is consolidating within a bullish correction on the daily chart after hitting a 38.% Fibonacci retracement level in Tuesday's trading. The yellow metal has benefitted from a switch in risk appetite and less hawkish Fed rate decision.
Sandbox bulls in control, but a pullback to $3.50 is likely
Sandbox price action has been the envy of almost every major altcoin – most certainly those altcoins involved in the metaverse and gaming token space. However, the extent of this recent rally is likely overdone and due for a corrective move test prior resistance as current support.
There is a 30% probability this could be the stocks market bottom
There is a 30% probability this could be the absolute bottom for stocks and currencies. That is high, coming from this fundamental bear. There are only two scenarios. The above. And then the possibility we are only one third of the way into this major correction phase.