AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish bias remains, FOMC eyed for fresh impetus

- A subdued USD demand assisted AUD/USD to regain positive traction on Wednesday.
- The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- Traders seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
The AUD/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen hovering around the 0.7700 mark, up nearly 0.25% for the day.
A subdued US dollar demand assisted the AUD/USD pair to defend a two-and-half-month-old ascending trend-line support and regain some positive traction on Wednesday. That said, nervousness ahead of the key FOMC monetary policy decision weighed on investors' sentiment and kept a lid on any strong gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair, for now, seems to have stalled its recent rejection slide from a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance. The combination of two converging trend lines constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart, suggesting indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory and support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the triangle support, currently around the 0.7675-70 region, before positioning for any further decline.
Some follow-through selling below the 0.7645 area or monthly swing lows touched earlier this month will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable. The next relevant support is pegged near the 0.7600 mark before bears eventually drag the major further towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region set on April 1.
On the flip side, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7730 horizontal zone. This is followed by the 0.7755-60 hurdle, which coincides with the top end of the symmetrical triangle and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
A sustained strength beyond will negate the near-term bearish bias and prompt some aggressive short-covering move. The AUD/USD pair might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the 0.7800 round-figure mark and extend the momentum further towards the 0.7815-20 supply zone.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7706
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.7688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7733
|Daily SMA50
|0.7737
|Daily SMA100
|0.7727
|Daily SMA200
|0.755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7673
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7794
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7668
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
