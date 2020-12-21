AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish bias intact while below 50-SMA on 4H chart

- AUD/USD sold-off heavily into virus-woes fuelled USD’s upsurge.
- The aussie confirmed a rising channel breakdown on the 4H chart.
- 50-SMA is the level to beat for the bulls now.
AUD/USD remains vulnerable, holding onto heavy losses incurred below the 0.7600 level in the European session.
The new covid strain found in the UK prompted investors to risk and flock to the safe harbor, the US dollar.
At the time of writing, the aussie drops 1.28% to trade near multi-day troughs of 0.7522.
From a technical perspective, the sell-off in the spot picked-up pace after the price confirmed a rising channel breakdown on the four-hour chart in early Asian trades.
The spot eyes a test of the upward-sloping 100-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7478. Ahead of that the 0.7500 cap could challenge the bears’ commitment.
Meanwhile, any recovery attempts could face a strong hurdle at the 50-SMA at 0.7551. Acceptance above that level is likely to bring the 21-SMA at 0.7590, the previous support now resistance, back in play.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the bearish zone but above the oversold territory, suggesting that there is more room to the downside.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7530
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0089
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.17
|Today daily open
|0.7619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.745
|Daily SMA50
|0.7286
|Daily SMA100
|0.7247
|Daily SMA200
|0.6929
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7639
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes below 1.33 on new covid strain fears
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, crashing by over 200 pips as the UK faces supply chain issues amid travel bans imposed to stop the spread of the new covid strain. PM Johnson convenes the Cobra cabinet shortly to respond to the emergency.
EUR/USD tumbles under 1.22 amid virus fears, despite US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.22 as fears of the rapidly transmitting coronavirus strain take hold of markets. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, marginally improving the market mood.
Gold extends break above $1900 amid virus lockdowns, US stimulus deal
Gold remains strongly bid during Monday’s Asian session, having recaptured $1900 amid the agreement on a US stimulus deal. US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief aid package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday.
Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed
The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.