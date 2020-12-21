AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish bias intact while below 50-SMA on 4H chart

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD sold-off heavily into virus-woes fuelled USD’s upsurge.
  • The aussie confirmed a rising channel breakdown on the 4H chart.
  • 50-SMA is the level to beat for the bulls now.

AUD/USD remains vulnerable, holding onto heavy losses incurred below the 0.7600 level in the European session.

The new covid strain found in the UK prompted investors to risk and flock to the safe harbor, the US dollar.

At the time of writing, the aussie drops 1.28% to trade near multi-day troughs of 0.7522.

From a technical perspective, the sell-off in the spot picked-up pace after the price confirmed a rising channel breakdown on the four-hour chart in early Asian trades.

The spot eyes a test of the upward-sloping 100-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7478. Ahead of that the 0.7500 cap could challenge the bears’ commitment.

Meanwhile, any recovery attempts could face a strong hurdle at the 50-SMA at 0.7551. Acceptance above that level is likely to bring the 21-SMA at 0.7590, the previous support now resistance, back in play.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the bearish zone but above the oversold territory, suggesting that there is more room to the downside.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7530
Today Daily Change -0.0089
Today Daily Change % -1.17
Today daily open 0.7619
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.745
Daily SMA50 0.7286
Daily SMA100 0.7247
Daily SMA200 0.6929
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.763
Previous Daily Low 0.7582
Previous Weekly High 0.764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7506
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7601
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7591
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7563
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7544
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7639
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7658
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7686

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

