AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles key resistance below 0.7200 on China Caixin Services PMI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD takes the bids near intraday high after Australia’s largest customer recently flashed upbeat data.
  • China’s September month Caixin Services PMI crossed 50.7 forecast and 54.00 prior with 54.8.
  • 21-day SMA, a three-week-old falling trend line offer immediate upside barrier.

AUD/USD bulls attack the 0.7185/90 resistance confluence during early Friday. The pair recently gained from strong prints of China’s Caixin Services PMI whereas upbeat risk tone also favor the bulls.

Read: China's Caixin 54.8 vs 54.0 in August, recovery extends

Additionally, MACD is turning bullish and hence challenging the confluence of 21-day SMA, a descending trend line from September 18, around 0.7190.

Other than the immediate upside barrier, the 50-day SMA level of 0.7206 and a five-week-old downward sloping resistance line, at 0.7245 now, also probe the bulls.

In a case where AUD/USD manages to cross 0.7245, the 0.7300 threshold and the mid-September high near 0.7350 can please the buyers.

Alternatively, the monthly bottom surrounding 0.7095, followed by September 25 top near 0.7085, can restrict the pair’s near-term declines ahead of the previous month’s low close to the 0.7000 psychological magnet.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7181
Today Daily Change 16 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 0.7165
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7181
Daily SMA50 0.7206
Daily SMA100 0.7064
Daily SMA200 0.6782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7171
Previous Daily Low 0.7122
Previous Weekly High 0.721
Previous Weekly Low 0.7028
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7152
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7141
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7134
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7104
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7085
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7202
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7232

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break

Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break

The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.

Gold News

USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply

USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply

USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar. 

USD/JPY News

Elections matter: The pause that decides...

Elections matter: The pause that decides...

In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.

Read more

WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00

WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00

WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures