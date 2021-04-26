AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles immediate hurdle on the way to 0.7800

- AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high as bulls attack one-week-old horizontal resistance area.
- Multiple strong supports defend buyers above monthly support line.
AUD/USD stays on the front foot around 0.7760, up 0.27% intraday, amid early Monday. In doing so, the aussie pair buyers attack a key resistance zone comprising multiple tops marked since mid-April.
Given the upbeat RSI and the pair’s sustained trading beyond 200 and 100-SMA confluence, AUD/USD buyers should remain hopeful of overcoming the 0.7760-65 hurdle.
Following that, 0.7785 may offer an intermediate halt during the run-up to refresh the monthly top of 0.7817. It should be noted that the 0.7800 threshold may act as an intermediate resistance.
Meanwhile, a seven-day-old support line near 0.7705, quickly followed by the 0.7700 round-figure, guards the quote’s short-term declines ahead of the stated SMA confluence near 0.7685.
If at all the AUD/USD sellers keep the reins past-0.7685, an ascending support line from April 01 around 0.7660 holds the gate for the pair’s south-run towards the sub-0.7600 area.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7764
|Today Daily Change
|23 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.7741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.767
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7688
|Daily SMA200
|0.7448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7761
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7696
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.764
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7834
