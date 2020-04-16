AUD/USD Price Analysis: Back below 0.63, rising wedge breakdown on 4H

  • AUD/USD has erased gains seen following Aussie jobs data as expected. 
  • The 4-hour chart indicates scope for a deeper pullback. 

The AUD/USD pair has reversed the bounce from 0.6290 to 0.6305 seen following the release of the Aussie jobs data at 01:30 GMT and could slide further, as the 4-hour chart is reporting a rising wedge breakdown. 

A rising wedge comprises rising trendlines connecting higher lows and higher highs. However, trendlines are of converging nature, a sign of buyer exhaustion. Hence, a breakdown is widely considered a bearish reversal sign and often invites stronger selling pressure. 

The wedge breakdown, coupled with the risk-off tone in the global markets, suggests scope for a re-test of the 200-candle average at 0.6221. 

Alternatively, acceptance above the 4-hour chart lower high of 0.6348 would weaken the bearish case and shift risk in favor of a rise to 0.6444 (April 14 high). 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6289
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 0.6319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6113
Daily SMA50 0.6366
Daily SMA100 0.6614
Daily SMA200 0.672
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6444
Previous Daily Low 0.6284
Previous Weekly High 0.6369
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6345
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6383
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6254
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6188
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6093
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6414
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6509
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6575

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

