AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie under pressure near January lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is under selling pressure as the London session came to an end.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6835 support. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is hovering near the monthly lows while trading below the 50/100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting an overall bearish momentum.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is under bearish pressure below the main SMAs and the 0.6854 resistance. Bears are trying to drive the market below the 0.6835 support. A daily close below this level can lead to further downside towards the 0.6792 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen at the 0.6892, 0.6920 and 0.6937 level. 
 

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6838
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.6845
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6923
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6844
Daily SMA200 0.6884
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6881
Previous Daily Low 0.6842
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6871
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6866
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6831
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6817
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6792
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.687
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6909

 

 

