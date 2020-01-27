- The AUD/USD currency pair is challenging the 0.6753 support.
- Downside targets can be seen near 0.6725 and 0.6676 levels.
AUD/USD daily chart
EUR/USD moving one step closer to 1.1000
The shared currency remains under pressure amid dismal local data and persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. EUR/USD trading near a daily low of 1.1009.
GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red
The GBP/USD pair has retreated from its daily high of 1.3105 and now trades marginally lower daily basis near 1.3050, amid dollar’s strength, looming BOE and Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI: Bears going to town with the coronavirus, fresh lows of $52.18 printed
Oil priced are under pressure, extending a drop from just below the $66 handle at the start of his year to fresh lows at $52.18.
USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety
Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.