AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie trading at session’s highs near 0.6882 resistance

By Flavio Tosti
  • The bull flag could extend to the 0.6896 and 0.6910 levels. 
  • Support can be located at the 0.6860 and 0.6835 price levels. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading below the 0.6900 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while the underlying trend remains bearish. 
 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
After the bull flag the market broke to the upside. The buyers are keeping the pressure on the 0.6882 resistance. A break above this level can yield further gains towards the 0.6896 and 0.6910 levels. Support is seen at 0.6860 and 0.6835. A daily close below 0.6835 would likely be seen as bearish with bears targetting 0.6821 and the 0.6800 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6879
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.6854
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6827
Daily SMA50 0.6833
Daily SMA100 0.6806
Daily SMA200 0.6907
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6865
Previous Daily Low 0.6838
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6826
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6866
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6893

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

