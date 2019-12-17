AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie trades near session’s lows below 0.6860 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD are back in control as the market trades below the 0.6900 handle and the 200 DMA.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6839 level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD rejected the 0.6900 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as the overall bias remains bearish for the aussie.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is retracing down, now trading below the 50 SMA and approaching the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. It seems that bulls have stepped out, leaving the bears in control. A break below the 0.6839 support can yield further weakness towards the 0.6825 and 0.6800 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, the market might enter in a range before doing so. On the other hand, bulls want to bring back the market above the 0.6890 resistance to retest the 0.6911 and 0.6932 level.
   

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6847
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 0.6886
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6823
Daily SMA50 0.6828
Daily SMA100 0.6806
Daily SMA200 0.6909
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6899
Previous Daily Low 0.6867
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6901
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6933

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

