AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie trades in weekly highs, approaching 0.6100 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is rebounding from multi-year lows. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6100 figure.
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is gaining ground while rebounding from multi-year lows. As DXY is losing steam, equity markets and gold are rebounding, AUD/USD is retracing parts of its steep decline.
 
 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
 
AUD/USD is rebounding while trading above the 0.6000 handle and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. As bulls are gathering steam a break beyond the 0.61000 figure would likely attract further speculative interest for a potential extension to the 0.6200 and 0.6300 figures. Support can be expected near 0.6000, 0.5900 and 0.5800 figures. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6044
Today Daily Change 0.0085
Today Daily Change % 1.43
Today daily open 0.5959
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6265
Daily SMA50 0.6544
Daily SMA100 0.6707
Daily SMA200 0.6779
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6073
Previous Daily Low 0.593
Previous Weekly High 0.6307
Previous Weekly Low 0.5509
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6019
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5985
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5902
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5845
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5759
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6044
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.613
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6187

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

