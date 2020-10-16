AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie trades below 100-day SMA for first since May

- AUD/USD has breached key support for the first time in five months.
- The daily chart indicators indicate scope for continued sell-off.
AUD/USD is trading below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since May 18.
At press time, the pair is trading at 0.7080, representing a 0.16% decline on the day. Meanwhile, the 100-day SMA is located at 0.7096.
A close below that SMA support would validate the bearish view put forward the daily chart indicators and could yield deeper declines.
The MACD histogram has crossed into a bearish territory below zero. The below-50 reading on the 14-day relative strength index indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Further, the trendline connecting Sept. 1 and Sept. 16 highs is intact. Meanwhile, the downside break of the ascending trendline rising from Sept. 25 and Oct. 7 lows is still valid.
Support is located at 0.7006 (Sept. 25 low), while resistance is seen at0.7243 (Oct. 9 high).
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7079
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7093
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.715
|Daily SMA50
|0.7206
|Daily SMA100
|0.7093
|Daily SMA200
|0.6789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7172
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7055
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
