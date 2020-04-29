AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie sticks to six-week highs as Fed leaves rates unchanged

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD bullish recovery stays intact as the Fed leaves rates unchanged.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.6570 resistance.
  • Market participants shift their focus on the FOMC press conference
 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is trading in six-week highs as the bullish recovery from mid-March remains intact. The spot is holding above the 0.6500 figure and the main SMAs on the four-hour charts as the Fed left its interest rate unchanged. Earlier the US GDP came in worse-than-expected contracting 4.8% in the first quarter of this year. 
 
The buyers are likely looking for a breakout of the 0.6570 level en route toward the 0.6660 level and 0.6770 levels. On the flip side, AUD/USD should meet support near 0.6500, 0.6445 and the 0.6400 figure. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6570, 0.6660, 0.6770
Support: 0.6500, 0.6445, 0.6400
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.654
Today Daily Change 0.0049
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 0.6491
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.629
Daily SMA50 0.6306
Daily SMA100 0.6574
Daily SMA200 0.6691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6515
Previous Daily Low 0.6434
Previous Weekly High 0.6406
Previous Weekly Low 0.6253
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6484
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6465
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6398
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6363
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6526
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6561
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6607

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Fed pledges to maintain low rates, dollar recovers

LIVE: Fed pledges to maintain low rates, dollar recovers

The Federal Reserve has left its policies unchanged and pledged to keep them at low levels until the economy is back on track. The dollar initially dropped but recovered swiftly. Chairman Powell will speak shortly.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD choppy after Fed decision

EUR/USD choppy after Fed decision

EUR/USD is hovering above 1.0850 after the Fed left policies unchanged and pledge to keep rates low as long as necessary. US GDP disappointed with a fall of 4.8% while hopes that Gilead's Remdesivir drug can help with coronavirus boost sentiment. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD is trading above 1.24, above the highs amid a better market mood. The risk-on atmosphere stems from hope for a COVID-19 remedy. The UK lockdown is set to continue as new estimates show a higher death toll. The Fed left its policies unchanged as expected.

GBP/USD News

Gold pops and drops within $9 range in $1,700s around the Fed's statement

Gold pops and drops within $9 range in $1,700s around the Fed's statement

Gold moved higher and then back again within a $9 range on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Federal Reserve interest rate decision to leave rates on hold. 

Gold News

WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA

WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA

WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures