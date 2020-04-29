AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie sticks to six-week highs as Fed leaves rates unchanged

AUD/USD bullish recovery stays intact as the Fed leaves rates unchanged.

The level to beat for buyers is the 0.6570 resistance.

Market participants shift their focus on the FOMC press conference

AUD/USD four-hour chart

AUD/USD is trading in six-week highs as the bullish recovery from mid-March remains intact. The spot is holding above the 0.6500 figure and the main SMAs on the four-hour charts as the Fed left its interest rate unchanged. Earlier the US GDP came in worse-than-expected contracting 4.8% in the first quarter of this year.

The buyers are likely looking for a breakout of the 0.6570 level en route toward the 0.6660 level and 0.6770 levels. On the flip side, AUD/USD should meet support near 0.6500, 0.6445 and the 0.6400 figure.

Resistance: 0.6570, 0.6660, 0.6770

Support: 0.6500, 0.6445, 0.6400

Additional key levels