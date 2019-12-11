AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie soars to one-month high on dovish Fed’s Powell

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is having a sharp acceleration to the upside as USD is selling off across the board. 
  • Resistances to the upside can be located near 0.6912 and 0.6931 levels. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is nearing the 0.6900 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on dovish comment from Fed’s Powell.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is having a strong boost to the upside as the USD dollar is down across the board. As the bulls have taken control, the spot is likely to keep advancing towards the 0.6912 and 0.6931 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
Bulls are pressing their bets while above the main SMAs. Support is seen at the 0.6880/0.6867 price zone and further down lie 0.6838/0.6824, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6886
Today Daily Change 0.0073
Today Daily Change % 1.07
Today daily open 0.6813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6808
Daily SMA50 0.6816
Daily SMA100 0.6808
Daily SMA200 0.6912
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6838
Previous Daily Low 0.68
Previous Weekly High 0.6863
Previous Weekly Low 0.6762
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6814
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6823
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6855
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6873

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

