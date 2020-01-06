AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie slowly weakening below the 0.7000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is starting the new year by pulling back down below the 0.7000 handle. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6929 support. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is retracing down for the fourth consecutive day while below the 0.7000 handle and above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). 
  

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is retracing down below the 50 and 100 SMAs as the spot is trapped in the 0.6960-0.6929 range as expected. Sellers would be looking for a break below the 0.6929 level and set their eyes on 0.6893 in the medium term. However, if bulls get a daily close above the 0.6970/0.6959 price zone, then the 0.7000 handle can be back on the radar, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6937
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.6954
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6917
Daily SMA50 0.6868
Daily SMA100 0.6827
Daily SMA200 0.6898
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7022
Previous Daily Low 0.693
Previous Weekly High 0.7043
Previous Weekly Low 0.693
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6965
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6987
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6915
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6876
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7008
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7062
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7101

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

