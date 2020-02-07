AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie sinks to lowest in a decade, post-NFP

  • AUD/USD bears are driving the market to its lowest point since March 2009.  
  • Bears are eying the 0.6600 figure on the way down.  
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The aussie is dropping to fresh multi-year lows following the release of the US Non-farm payrolls. The US added 225K kobs vs. 160K expected. The sellers are in control and want to precipitate the market down further towards the 0.6657, 0.6643 and 0.6600 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Bullish attempts could find resistances near the 0.6684, 0.6719 and 0.6740 levels.
 
  
 
Resistance: 0.6684, 0.6719, 0.6740
Support: 0.6657, 0.6643, 0.6600

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6669
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -0.89
Today daily open 0.6729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.681
Daily SMA50 0.6861
Daily SMA100 0.6833
Daily SMA200 0.6865
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6765
Previous Daily Low 0.6727
Previous Weekly High 0.6829
Previous Weekly Low 0.6682
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6742
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.675
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6678
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6754
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6792

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

