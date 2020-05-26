AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie rises to 11-week highs, trades off 0.6650 level

By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is near its highest level since the 10th of March of this year.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6650 resistance. 

 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD breaks to fresh 12-week highs on broad-based USD weakness. The aussie is trading just below the 0.6650 resistance and above the main SMAs while the market capitalizes on the positive momentum. However, the spot will need a sustained break above the 0.6650 level for a potential run towards the 0.6700 and 0.6780 levels. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 0.6600, 0.6550 and 0.6500 levels.
 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6650, 0.6700, 0.6780
Support: 0.6600, 0.6550, 0.6500
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6649
Today Daily Change 0.0104
Today Daily Change % 1.59
Today daily open 0.6545
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6493
Daily SMA50 0.6295
Daily SMA100 0.6491
Daily SMA200 0.666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6586
Previous Daily Low 0.6519
Previous Weekly High 0.6617
Previous Weekly Low 0.641
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6561
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6545
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6514
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6483
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6447
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6582
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6618
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6649

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

