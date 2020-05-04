AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie retraces to 0.6400 figure on USD uptick

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD pulls back on USD strength at the start of the week. 
  • However, AUD/USD bullish recovery stays intact as the market prints higher highs and lows. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6450 resistance.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD pulled back down to the 0.6400 figure near the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bullish recovery started mid-March remains intact as the market is making higher highs and lows. Therefore buyers will be looking for a break above the 0.6450 resistance en route towards the 0.6500 figure and then the 0.6570 level (April high). Support is expected to hold near the 0.6400 figure in the medium-term.
 
 
Resistance: 0.6450, 0.6500, 0.6570
Support: 0.6400, 0.6300, 0.6200
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6418
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6418
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6357
Daily SMA50 0.6297
Daily SMA100 0.6562
Daily SMA200 0.6684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6513
Previous Daily Low 0.6409
Previous Weekly High 0.657
Previous Weekly Low 0.6382
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6449
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6473
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6381
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6343
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6277
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6484
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.655
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6588

 

 

