AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie recovery stays intact, trades above 0.6400 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD breaks above the 0.6400 figure. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.6500 handle.
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD bullish recovery remains intact as aussie/dollar is trading in one-month highs while breaking above the 0.6400 figure and the 50 SMA on the daily time frame.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
 
AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting an upward bias in the medium term. The break above the 0.6400 figure can introduce scope to a bullish continuation of the bull run towards the 0.6500 and 0.6600 figures. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 0.6300,  0.6200 and 0.6100 levels on any pullback. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6419
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 0.6382
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6064
Daily SMA50 0.6381
Daily SMA100 0.6622
Daily SMA200 0.6726
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.641
Previous Daily Low 0.6326
Previous Weekly High 0.6369
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6378
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6358
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6336
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6289
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6252
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6419
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6456
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6503

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

