AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie recovers from 11-year lows, trades in two-week’s high near

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD bounces sharply from 11-year lows.
  • A bullish correction could be on the cards. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
After crashing near 0.6300 figure the aussie is recovering and adding about 250 pips from 11-year lows while trading well below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is trading at fresh highs in March as the market is reversing up sharply and challenging the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. A sustained break above the 0.6672 resistance can lead to extra gains as bulls seem to be back in the driver’s seat. Levels to watch to the upside can be loctaed near the 0.6714 an 0.6749 resistances. Support, on the other hand, could be found on any drop to the 0.6631, 0.6617 and 0.6589 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
  
Resistance: 0.6672, 0.6714, 0.6749
Support: 0.6631, 0.6617, 0.6589
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6662
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.6638
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6636
Daily SMA50 0.6762
Daily SMA100 0.6807
Daily SMA200 0.6833
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6658
Previous Daily Low 0.6584
Previous Weekly High 0.6658
Previous Weekly Low 0.6465
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.663
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6612
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6595
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6521
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6669
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6701
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6743

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

