AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie recovering from lows, trading near 0.6750 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trying to recover after falling near two-month lows. 
  • A sideways consolidation is likely on the cards.  
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
After falling sharply in January the market is attempting to bounce from near the 0.6700 figure. The market is currently failing to hold price above the 0.6751 resistance suggesting that the spot might have another retest of the lows near 0.6725, 0.6677 and 0.6647 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6753
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.6738
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6823
Daily SMA50 0.6862
Daily SMA100 0.6835
Daily SMA200 0.6867
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.674
Previous Daily Low 0.6678
Previous Weekly High 0.6829
Previous Weekly Low 0.6682
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6716
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6697
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6657
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6635
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6759
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6821

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as USD gathers strength on PMI data

EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as USD gathers strength on PMI data

EUR/USD is trading near 1.10, down 0.4% on the day. The US private sector added 291K jobs in January, highest since May 2015 while the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI arrived at 55.5 to beat the market expectation. Reports on potential coronavirus cures are lifting the market mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls back to around 1.30 after upbeat US data

GBP/USD falls back to around 1.30 after upbeat US data

GBP/USD is battling 1.30 once again after the US ADP jobs report beat expectations with 291K. Earlier, sterling advanced after UK Services PMI was upgraded to 53.9 in January. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run

Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run

Bitcoin's dominance chart now sets the future for the entire market. XRP comes into play and moves strongly to take over from the big two, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin could go into a lateral-bullish mode for a few days.

Read more

Gold moves little post-ADP, flat-lined above $1550

Gold moves little post-ADP, flat-lined above $1550

Gold held near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1552-53 region and had a rather muted reaction to the US ADP report.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures