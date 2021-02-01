AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie probes former support-turned-hurdle

  • AUSD/USD has erased early losses to trade near key resistance. 
  • A rejection there could invite stronger selling pressure. 

AUD/USD is trading near 0.7643 at press time, having picked up a bid below 0.7610 early Monday. 

The pair is flirting with the lower end of a channel pattern represented by trendlines connecting Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 lows and Jan. 6 and Jan. 14 highs. 

A convincing move back inside the channel could yield another round of consolidation in the range of 0.7650-0.7750. However, a rejection at the current level, followed by a quick move under 0.7592 – the low of Thursday's long-tailed candle – would imply a bearish reversal. That would expose the higher low of 0.7462 created on Jan. 21. 

On the higher side, 0.7764 (Jan. 27 high) is the level to beat for the bulls. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7643
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.7641
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7726
Daily SMA50 0.7593
Daily SMA100 0.7386
Daily SMA200 0.716
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7705
Previous Daily Low 0.763
Previous Weekly High 0.7764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7592
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7659
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7613
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7584
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7538
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7687
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7733
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7762

 

 

