AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie off session’s lows, trades below 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is starting the new year by a steep decline below the December 2019 highs. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6840 support. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is retracing down sharply from the January highs trading now below the 0.6900 handle and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). 
  

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is under selling pressure below the 0.6890 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The market is now consolidating the recent losses. Sellers want to break below 0.6840 to reach the 0.6800 handle. However, as the consolidation goes on, if bulls retake the 0.6890 level, it can lead to a correction up potentially reaching the 0.6920 and 0.6935 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6869
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6925
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.6897
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6944
Previous Daily Low 0.6858
Previous Weekly High 0.7043
Previous Weekly Low 0.693
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6911
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6836
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6751
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6922
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7007

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech

US President Trump made a statement on the latest developments on the Middle-East, pouring some cold water on a possible escalation. EUR/USD trades near its daily lows just above 1.1100.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.

USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief

Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.

WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict

Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.

USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief

Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.

