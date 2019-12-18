AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie holding above 0.6840 ahead of AU Unemployment Rate

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bull flag could entice buyers to retest 0.6875 and 0.6890 levels.
  • The level to beat for sellers the 0.6839 level. 
  • The Australian Unemployment Rate for November is to be released at 00:30 GMT on Thursday. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The aussie rejected the 0.6900 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while the underlying bias remains bearish for the currency pair. The Australian Unemployment Rate for November will be be released at 00:30 GMT on Thursday. 
 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The market has entered a small range below the 0.6860 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. The spot also created a bull flag. The first step for bulls would be to break above the 0.6860 level, followed by 0.6875 and 0.6890 levels. On the flip side, bears will try to break below the 0.6839 support to bring the spot toward the 0.6825 and 0.6800 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6853
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.6848
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6824
Daily SMA50 0.6831
Daily SMA100 0.6806
Daily SMA200 0.6908
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6888
Previous Daily Low 0.6838
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6808
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6878
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6928

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD pops 30+ pips after New Zealand GDP beats forecast on QoQ

NZD/USD pops 30+ pips after New Zealand GDP beats forecast on QoQ

NZD/USD buyers praise the New Zealand GDP figures while marking 0.6615 figures as a quote amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. US-China jitters continue without any major reaction to the phase-one from either side.

NZD/USD News

Aussie holding above 0.6840 ahead of AU Unemployment Rate

Aussie holding above 0.6840 ahead of AU Unemployment Rate

The aussie rejected the 0.6900 handle and the 200 DMA while the underlying bias remains bearish for the currency pair. The Australian Unemployment Rate for November will be be released at 00:30 GMT on Thursday. 

AUD/USD News

Market sell-off or a winter selling season

Market sell-off or a winter selling season

The day's headlines focus on finding culprits for recent falls along with the crypto board. In my opinion, excuses should not be sought. The current movement develops within a purely technical story, and pointing out any given reason can help us dramatize the moment.

Read more

Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength

Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength

The XAU/USD pair spent the first two days of the week fluctuating in a tight range below the $1480 mark but came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday to drop to $1470.

Gold News

GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100

GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100

The Sterling Pound retains the doubtful honor of being the weakest currency across the FX board amid renewed concerns of a hard Brexit. UK’s inflation uptick failed to provide support.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures