AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie hits 7-week high

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD reaches multi-week highs amid risk-on action in stocks. 
  • Further gains may be seen as the hourly chart shows a channel breakout.

AUD/USD broke higher from an hourly chart consolidation pattern early Monday and clocked a high of 0.7298 a few minutes before press time. That level was last seen on Sept. 21. 

The hourly chart breakout indicates a resumption of the rally from the Nov. 2 low of 0.6991 and has opened the doors to the Sept. 16 high of 0.7345. 

Backing the bullish case is the risk-on environment. Stocks are better bid at press time as investors foresee the split US Congress under Democrat candidate Biden's leadership paving the way for additional Federal Reserve stimulus and easing of US-China tensions. 

The above-50 daily chart relative strength index and the positive MACD histogram also favor continued gains in the Aussie dollar

Acceptance below the hourly chart support of 0.7239 would abort the immediate bullish outlook

Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7294
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 0.7259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7123
Daily SMA50 0.718
Daily SMA100 0.7129
Daily SMA200 0.6811
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.729
Previous Daily Low 0.7238
Previous Weekly High 0.729
Previous Weekly Low 0.699
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7258
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.727
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7235
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7211
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7286
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7314
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7338

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

