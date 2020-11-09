AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie hits 7-week high

- AUD/USD reaches multi-week highs amid risk-on action in stocks.
- Further gains may be seen as the hourly chart shows a channel breakout.
AUD/USD broke higher from an hourly chart consolidation pattern early Monday and clocked a high of 0.7298 a few minutes before press time. That level was last seen on Sept. 21.
The hourly chart breakout indicates a resumption of the rally from the Nov. 2 low of 0.6991 and has opened the doors to the Sept. 16 high of 0.7345.
Backing the bullish case is the risk-on environment. Stocks are better bid at press time as investors foresee the split US Congress under Democrat candidate Biden's leadership paving the way for additional Federal Reserve stimulus and easing of US-China tensions.
The above-50 daily chart relative strength index and the positive MACD histogram also favor continued gains in the Aussie dollar.
Acceptance below the hourly chart support of 0.7239 would abort the immediate bullish outlook.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7294
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.7259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7123
|Daily SMA50
|0.718
|Daily SMA100
|0.7129
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.729
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7238
|Previous Weekly High
|0.729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7258
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7235
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7183
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7314
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 8-week high as dollar drops on improved risk appetite
EUR/USD extends last week's gains to hit multi-week highs near 1.1900, as investors buy risk and offer the safe-haven US dollar on expectations of more monetary stimulus and less confrontational policies under Democrat Biden's leadership.
GBP/USD renews two-month high below 1.32 ahead of Bailey, Brexit talks
GBP/USD wavers around multi-day high as US dollar stays offered amid risk-on mood following Biden’s victory. EU’s Barnier cheers continuing Brexit talks in London. BOE’s Bailey’s speech in focus to reconfirm the latest cautious optimism.
Gold: Bulls challenge critical $1965 hurdle
Gold has kicked off the week on the front and is priming for a bullish opportunity above a key $1965 upside barrier. Broad US dollar weakness amid upbeat markets on a Biden win boosts the yellow metal.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.
2020 US Elections: Calling the winner or not?
American media 'call' of Biden as the winner has no legal meaning. President Trump said there is election fraud that will be presented to the courts. Markets face a prolonged period of uncertainty if Trump wins Arizona.