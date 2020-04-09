AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie has clawed back nearly 50% of Jan-March sell-off

By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD has erased a significant chunk of losses seen in the first quarter. 
  • Aussie is eyeing the 50-day average hurdle after Wednesday's bullish close. 

AUD/USD is just 12 pips short of erasing 50% of the sell-off from the Jan. 2 high of 0.7016 to the March 19 low of 0.5506. 

The spot is trading near 0.6249 at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day, and looks set to test the 4-hour chart 200-candle average at 0.6256. That would be the first test of the key average hurdle since March 9. 

Bullish close

AUD/USD rose by almost 1% on Wednesday, confirming a three-day winning streak. More importantly, the pair printed closed Wednesday above 0.6214 (March 31 high), invalidating a lower high setup and validating the higher low of 0.5980 created on April 3. 

The spot had turned lower from 0.624 on March 31. 

The bullish daily close has opened the doors for the 50-day average hurdle located at 0.64 at press time. 

The outlook would turn bearish if and when the Aussie dollar violates the higher low set up with a drop below the April 3 low of 0.5980. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6242
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6039
Daily SMA50 0.6401
Daily SMA100 0.6635
Daily SMA200 0.6735
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6246
Previous Daily Low 0.6115
Previous Weekly High 0.6214
Previous Weekly Low 0.598
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6196
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6165
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6148
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6066
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6016
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6279
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6329
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6411

 

 

