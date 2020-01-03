AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie ending first trading week of 2020 below 0.7000 handle

By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is starting 2020 by retracing down below the 0.7000 handle. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6929 support. 
 

AUD/USD weekly chart

 
AUD/USD is starting 2020 while trading above the 0.6900 handle and the 50-period weekly simple moving average (SMA). In 2019, the market was under selling pressure in the first half of the year, however since August, the spot pulled back up. If the buyers maintain AUD/USD above the 0.6700 handle, 2020 might be sideways to up.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is retracing down for the third consecutive day below the 0.7000 handle while above the main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting that the underlying bullish tone remains potentially bullish.
  

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot rebounded from the 0.6929 level and the 100 SMA. It is now consolidating below the 0.6970/0.6959 price zone. As the market in the last two days was steeply down, it is unlikely that the current bounce will go very far. It is more probable that the market will enter a range in the 0.6960-0.6929 zone. If bears break below the 0.6929 level, the spot could drop to 0.6893 in the medium term. However, if the bulls take the lead above the 0.6970/0.6959 price zone, then the 0.7000 handle can be back on the cards, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6955
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 0.6987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6912
Daily SMA50 0.6865
Daily SMA100 0.6826
Daily SMA200 0.6899
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7021
Previous Daily Low 0.6978
Previous Weekly High 0.6987
Previous Weekly Low 0.6892
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6994
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7004
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6969
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6952
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7013
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7039
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7056

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

