AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie consolidating above 0.6260 level

AUD/USD bullish recovery is taking a breather above the 0.6260 level.

The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6350 resistance.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is stabilizing yet still below the main SMAs on the daily chart as the bullish recovery originating from mid-March is taking a breather.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

AUD/USD is consolidating the gains made in the last weeks above the 0.6260 level. The aussie is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart retaining a bullish bias in the medium-term. However, bulls will need to overcome the 0.6350 level and the 50 SMA to open the gates towards the 0.6450 level, the April’s high.

Resistance: 0.6350, 0.6450, 0.6570

Support: 0.6260, 0.6200, 0.6140

Additional key levels