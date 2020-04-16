AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie consolidates gains, holds above 0.6300 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trading little changed on the day near the 0.6300 figure. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.6450/0.6500 resistance zone.
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD bullish recovery stays intact despite the spot is trading off one-month highs while challenging the 0.6300 figure and rejecting the 50 SMA on the daily time frame.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
 
AUD/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The spot is consolidating the recent advance while holding above the 0.6300 level and the 50 SMA. The bullish recovery remains in place as the market is making higher highs and lows. Bulls would be looking to extend gains especially on a break above the 0.6450/0.6500 resistance zone en route towards the 0.6600 figure. Support is expected to hold near 0.6260 and 0.6200 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6312
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.6319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6113
Daily SMA50 0.6366
Daily SMA100 0.6614
Daily SMA200 0.672
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6444
Previous Daily Low 0.6284
Previous Weekly High 0.6369
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6345
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6383
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6254
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6188
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6093
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6414
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6509
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6575

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows near 1.0800

EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows near 1.0800

King Dollar returned with London fix, retaining its strength into the American afternoon. Uncertainty is the key driver, followed by global recession fears. US data missed the market’s expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD resumed decline sub-1.2450

GBP/USD resumed decline sub-1.2450

The Pound couldn’t resist dollar’s demand, undermined by the latest UK growth’s projections and the pandemic crisis which continues to advance at an exponential pace. GBP/USD could challenge 1.2400.

GBP/USD News

ETH/BTC unstoppable, 0.0250 BTC within reach

ETH/BTC unstoppable, 0.0250 BTC within reach

Ethereum continues gaining ground against BTC. The second-largest digital asset broke free from the triangle pattern and hit $0.0247, which is the highest level since March 13. 

Read more

Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports

WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports

The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures