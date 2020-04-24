AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie clings to weekly tops, bullish

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD bullish recovery remains intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6400 resistance.  
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is stabilizing as the bullish recovery originating from mid-March is intact. The market is holding above the 0.6300 figure and the 50 SMA on the daily chart. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is parked below the 0.6400 figure while trading above the main SMAs. A break above the mentioned level shall open the gates to more gains towards the 0.6445 and 0.6570 levels. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 0.6350, 0.6260 and 0.6200 price levels.   
 
 
Resistance: 0.6400, 0.6445, 0.6570
Support: 0.6350, 0.6260, 0.6200
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6375
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6369
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6246
Daily SMA50 0.6321
Daily SMA100 0.6585
Daily SMA200 0.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6406
Previous Daily Low 0.6282
Previous Weekly High 0.6445
Previous Weekly Low 0.6264
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6359
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6299
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6229
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6175
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6423
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6476
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6546

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid downbeat data

EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid downbeat data

EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.08, above the lows. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad package. Gilead's Remdesivir proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points and US Durable Goods Orders plunged by 14.4%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, stabilizing.  UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said no progress has been made in talks.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.

Read more

WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally

WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally

WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.

Oil News

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures