AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bouncing from 2020 lows, trading near

  • AUD/USD is consolidating losses as USD is on the back foot. 
  • Resistance is seen near the 0.6630 level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The aussie is bouncing from one-decade lows while trading well below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The trend is clearly to the downside, however, as USD is losing steam across the board, AUD/USD might be correcting up in the coming sessions. A break above the 0.6630 level can lead to further gains towards 0.6650 and 0.6778 levels. Support is seen near 0.6596, 0.6569 and 0.6548 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
   
Resistance: 0.6630, 0.6650, 0.6678
Support: 0.6596, 0.6569, 0.6548
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6627
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6627
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6708
Daily SMA50 0.6827
Daily SMA100 0.6826
Daily SMA200 0.685
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.664
Previous Daily Low 0.6585
Previous Weekly High 0.6734
Previous Weekly Low 0.6585
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6619
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6606
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6595
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6562
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.654
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.665
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6672
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6705

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

