AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bouncing from 2020 lows, trade above 0.6700 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is bouncing from its lowest point since March 2009.  
  • AUD/USD is looking for a clear direction as the market is stabilizing near the 0.6700 figure.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The aussie is bouncing from one-decade lows while trading well below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Buyers want to generate a reversal up and a break above the 0.6753 resistance to drive the market towards the 0.6788 and 0.6800 levels. On the other hand, bears want to resume the bear trend and revisit the 0.6732, 0.6700 and 0.6684 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
   
Resistance: 0.6753, 0.6788, 0.6800
Support: 0.6732, 0.6700, 0.6684
 
 

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6741
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 0.6714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6778
Daily SMA50 0.6854
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.686
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6737
Previous Daily Low 0.668
Previous Weekly High 0.6775
Previous Weekly Low 0.6662
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6715
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6653
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6627
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6741
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6767
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6798

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

