AUD/USD Price Analysis: Attacks 50-HMA as selling pressure intensifies

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD challenges critical support amid surging Treasury yields.
  • The aussie spots a falling channel breakdown on the hourly sticks.
  • RSI stays bearish, allowing room for more declines.

Having faced rejection at 0.7800, AUD/USD extends the reversal towards the 0.7700, as the renewed strength in the US Treasury yields boosts the greenback across its main peers.

The sentiment around the spot remains undermined by the uptick in the Treasury yields, as they dull the aussie’s attractiveness as an alternative higher-yielding asset.

The reflation trade is back in vogue amid the US stimulus passage and President Joe Biden’s upbeat remarks on the vaccine campaign.

The yield price action will continue to dictate the tone around the aussie while the US PPI data could likely offer some incentives.

AUD/USD: Technical Outlook

As observed on the hourly chart, the aussie has validated a falling channel breakdown, calling for a test of 0.7650 levels.

Ahead of that level, the bears need to sustained move below the 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 0.7750.

The 200-HMA at 0.7735 could also offer strong support. The relative strength index (RSI) points south below the midline, suggesting that there is more scope to the downside.

Alternatively, any recovery attempts could meet the initial demand at the pattern support now resistance at 0.7771.

The next resistance awaits at the daily high of 0.7800.

AUD/USD: Hourly chart

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7757
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 0.7792
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7786
Daily SMA50 0.774
Daily SMA100 0.7557
Daily SMA200 0.7331
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7795
Previous Daily Low 0.7722
Previous Weekly High 0.7838
Previous Weekly Low 0.7622
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7744
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7697
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7672
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7817
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7842
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7889

 

 

