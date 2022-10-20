- AUD/USD stays offered near intraday low after breaking one-week-old support line.
- Bearish MACD signals, downbeat RSI adds strength to the downside bias.
- 61.8% FE levels could lure bears past yearly low.
- Convergence of 21 and 50 SMA could act restrict short-term recovery.
AUD/USD bears are en route to the yearly low as they keep the reins around 0.6230 after breaking short-term key support during early Thursday in Europe. Also keeping sellers hopeful are the bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold.
That said, the 0.6200 and October 14 swing low near 0.6195 can offer an intermediate halt during the quote’s likely slump toward the 2.5-year low of 0.6170.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the AUD/USD pair’s October 04-14 moves, close to 0.6110, will lure the sellers. Also acting as the downside filter is the 0.6100 round figure.
In a case where AUD/USD drops below 0.6100, it won’t hesitate to challenge the 0.6000 psychological magnet.
Alternatively, recovery moves will initially struggle around the support-turned-resistance from October 13, near 0.6255, before convergence of the 21-SMA and 50-SMA, around 0.6280 at the latest, could challenge the AUD/USD bulls.
Even if the pair crosses the 0.6280 hurdle, a broad resistance area established since late September could challenge the further upside between 0.6345 and 0.6365.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside likely
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6235
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57%
|Today daily open
|0.6271
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6399
|Daily SMA50
|0.667
|Daily SMA100
|0.6808
|Daily SMA200
|0.7019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6325
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6251
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6209
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
