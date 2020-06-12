AUD/USD Price Analysis: All eyes on three-month-old support line above 0.6800

- AUD/USD bounces off fresh eight-day low of 0.6809.
- Sellers cheer the break below mid-January top to visit an ascending trend line from March 19.
- 200-day SMA offers additional support during further downside.
AUD/USD drops to the near-term key support line while taking rounds to 0.6820 amid the Asian session on Friday. The Aussie pair prints a 0.50% loss despite recovering from the lowest point since June 02.
Even if the immediate trend line support questions the bears, the quote’s sustained trading below the mid-January top, as well as MACD conditions, seem to favor the sellers. It should be noted that the MACD histogram is flirting with bulls after a month as we write.
As a result, traders are waiting for a clear break below 0.6815 support line to extend the fall. In doing so, the 200-day SMA level of 0.6665 becomes important to watch. Though, February month high of 0.6775 might act as an intermediate support.
In a case whereas the AUD/USD prices take a U-turn from current levels, buyers will wait for a clear run-up past-0.6935 before entering any fresh positions.
Should there be a sustained rise beyond 0.6935, 0.7000 and the latest high around 0.7065 might lure the bulls.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.682
|Today Daily Change
|-33 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48%
|Today daily open
|0.6853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6733
|Daily SMA50
|0.6519
|Daily SMA100
|0.6486
|Daily SMA200
|0.6665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7009
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6838
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6648
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6904
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6621
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7071
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
