AUD/USD Price Analysis: Acceptance above 0.6700/200-day SMA favours bullish traders

- AUD/USD rises to a three-week top on Wednesday and is supported by sustained USD selling.
- Acceptance above the 200-day SMA favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A convincing break below the 0.6600 mark is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
The AUD/USD pair scales higher for the second successive day on Wednesday - also marking the third day of a positive move in the previous four - and touches a nearly three-week high during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips in the last hour and currently trade around the 0.6720 region, still up over 0.50% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) selling remains unabated for the fifth straight day in the wake of speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its current rate-hiking cycle and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone drags the safe-haven Greenback to a fresh two-month low and further benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie. Bulls, however, turn caution and refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the release of the US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session.
From a technical perspective, the strong intraday positive move beyond the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle and acceptance above the 0.6700 mark supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction. This, along with hawkish remarks by Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe, saying that some further tightening will be required to return inflation to target, suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the upside.
Some follow-through buying beyond the 0.6740-0.6750 region will reaffirm the outlook and allow spot prices to aim back to reclaim the 0.6800 round-figure mark. The upward trajectory could get extended further and lift the AUD/USD pair towards testing the next relevant barrier near the 0.6835-0.6840 region.
On the flip side, the 0.6700 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buying and remain limited near the 0.6655-0.6650 region. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken might force the AUD/USD pair to slide back towards testing sub-0.6600 levels. Acceptance below the latter has the potential to drag spot prices further towards the 0.6540 intermediate support en route to the 0.6500 psychological mark and the 0.6460-0.6455 region, or the YTD low touched on May 31.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.6687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6718
|Daily SMA50
|0.6678
|Daily SMA100
|0.6683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6695
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6651
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.666
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6748
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6700 on RBA Lowe's speech
AUD/USD is consolidating near two-week highs above 0.6700, unimpressed by RBA Governor Lowe's speech. The USD selling remains unabated and turns out to be a key factor in lending support to the pair ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
USD/JPY plummets to one-month low, closer to mid-139.00s ahead of the crucial US CPI report
USD/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the fifth straight day on Wednesday. Speculations that the BoJ will change its policy stance in July continues to boost the JPY. The prevailing USD selling bias contributes to the ongoing slide to a nearly one-month low.
Gold: US CPI holds the key for a sustained break above $1,950
Gold price is holding higher ground near $1,940, its highest in three weeks, in the wake of the sustained weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. XAU/USD bulls await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the next push higher.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) release.