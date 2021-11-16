AUD/USD Price Analysis: A fresh daily low could be on the cards

- AUD/USD bears move in on critical 4-hour support in a flash.
- This could be the makings of a fresh daily low, although the 4-hour support is a risk.
As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears to target 0.7220, bulls look for test of 0.7420, the bears have finally taken charge and with vigour. However, it could be too late to take advantage, at least from a swing trading perspective on the daily chart.
Nevertheless, the following is a breakdown of price action and where there still could be the possibility of an optimal entry on the 4-hour time frame.
AUD/USD prior analysis
The above analysis was from the prior session and we have seen some superb bearish development as follows:
The price, as illustrated, has indeed fallen into the projected support area. However, it has done so in a sharp move which gives rise to the risk of a support structure forming which could be problematic from an entry perspective.
AUD/USD H4 chart
As per the prior analysis, it was stated that bears could be getting ''prepared for a downside continuation by monitoring for a bearish environment from the 4-hour chart as follows,'' ...
It was explained that the bears would be looking for the 21 and 10-EMAs to turn south and crossover to signal a bearish environment. ''A break of the 0.7320s will likely result in a downside continuation for a fresh daily low towards 0.7250 and then 0.7220.''
The price has followed suit as follows:
At this juncture, the bears could be seeking a discount near the EMA crossover and between the 38.2% and 50% ratios near 0.7330 that would be expected to act as resistance on a retest of the structure. This will enable bears that are late to the party to get on board what could turn out to be a continuation of the weekly bear trend.
With that being said, the M-formation is a reversion pattern that would be expected to pull the price in to test the neckline of the formation which has a confluence of the 61.8% Fibo near 0.7350. Considering that the price has already met support, there is the risk that the price basis there and potentially moves higher beyond the M-formation's structure towards 0.7380. Ideally, bears will have already engaged with this current impulse to the downside and have moved their stop loss to breakeven by now to protect against such a scenario.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh 2021-low below 1.1350 Premium
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish and extended its slide toward 1.1300 in the early American session. Rising US Treasury bond yields on the back of the stronger-than-expected October Retail Sales data and hawkish Fed commentary seem to be providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold: Corrective decline could reach 1,830 Premium
Gold reached a fresh multi-month high of $1,877.15 a troy ounce, a level that was last seen in June this year, trimming intraday gains and returning to the 1,850 price zone ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
XRP price momentum shifts to the downside as Ripple bears take over
Ripple price is under pressure today as XRP price corrected 10% in just two trading days. XPR price sees earlier support holding for now, but tailwinds start to fade. Expect bears to push for another leg lower towards holding another 8% losses.
UK CPI Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for GBP/USD Premium
Economists expect a 3.9% UK inflation read for October. It would take a major surprise of 4.5% or higher to push the pound significantly higher. Figures closer to 3% would cast doubts about a rate increase and would sink sterling.