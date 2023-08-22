AUD/USD Price Analysis: A bullish reversal appears on cards

- AUD/USD rebounds after consolidating around 0.6400 as US Dollar loses resilience.
- The USD Index turns sideways this week after a five-week winning spell as investors await a trigger for further action.
- AUD/USD delivers a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern.
The AUD/USD pair rebounds after building a base near the round-level support of 0.6400 in the European session. The Aussie asset manages to defend the downside bias as the US Dollar loses resilience ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Also, investors shrugged off deflation risks associated with the Chinese economy as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) lowered the one-year Prime Lending Rate (PLR) to 3.45%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to find a direction after sensing a severe upside restriction near 103.50. The USD Index turns sideways this week after a five-week winning spell as investors await a trigger for further action.
Meanwhile, Economists at UOB Group expect that the RBA has held rates unchanged for two consecutive months, and following the slew of data we think they will keep policy unchanged at its next two meetings on 5 Sep and 3 Oct, unless we get upside inflation surprises from Jul CPI data on 30 Aug and Aug CPI data on 27 Sep.
AUD/USD delivers a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern formed on an hourly scale. A breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern results in wider ticks and heavy volume. The asset stabilizes above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6420 but still faces barricades near the 200-EMA around 0.6455.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside impulse has been activated.
A decisive break above August 16 high around 0.6480 will drive the asset toward August 15 high at 0.6522, followed by August 10 high at 0.6616.
In an alternate scenario, a downside move below August 18 low at 0.6380 will negate the triangle breakout and will expose the asset to a fresh nine-month low around 0.6300. Slippage below the latter will expose the asset to 03 November 2022 low at 0.6272.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.645
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|0.6414
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6557
|Daily SMA50
|0.6669
|Daily SMA100
|0.6665
|Daily SMA200
|0.6733
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6421
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6387
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6373
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6442
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6462
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
