AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50% Fibo. level continues to cap the upside

- A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Wednesday.
- A generally positive risk tone might help limit any deeper losses for the perceived riskier aussie.
- The technical setup supports prospects for the resumption of the recent downtrend trajectory.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its weekly gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and edged lower on Wednesday. The pair remained on the defensive near mid-0.7200s through the early North American session and moved little following the release of US Durable Goods Orders.
The US dollar was back in demand in the wake of a strong follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond jumped back above the 1.30% threshold amid expectations that the Fed might still begin tapering its asset purchases in 2021.
That said, the underlying bullish tone in the markets acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie and helped limit any deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent bounce from the 0.7100 neighbourhood or YTD lows touched last Friday, stalled near a resistance marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.7427-0.7106 slide. The mentioned barrier, around the 0.7265-70 region should now act as a pivotal point for traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias. This, along with the fact that oscillators on the 1-hour chart have moved on the verge of drifting back into the negative territory, favours bearish traders and suggests that the recovery movement has already lost steam.
A subsequent slide below the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.7225-20 region, will reaffirm the negative bias and prompt some technical selling. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 0.7180-75 area (23.6% Fibo. level) before aiming to challenge the 0.7100 round figure.
On the flip side, the 0.7260-70 region might continue to act as an immediate strong hurdle. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The momentum could then push the AUD/USD pair further towards reclaiming the 0.7300 mark, or the 61.8% Fibo. level.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7247
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7317
|Daily SMA50
|0.7411
|Daily SMA100
|0.7574
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.72
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7244
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7287
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7359
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data
EUR/USD turns south following the release of US Durable Goods Orders, indicating stagnated economic progress. German IFO Business Climate missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is recovering as the mood sours.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3700 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD trades at fresh lows around 1.37, as demand for the US dollar gathers pace. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound.
XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792
Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree
Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s.