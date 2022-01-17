AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50-DMA probes bears inside monthly bullish channel

- AUD/USD drops for the third consecutive day, fades bounce off intraday low.
- 50-DMA, rising channel challenges sellers beyond 0.7155.
- 100-DMA, upper line of the channel restricts short-term recovery.
- Bulls need to cross 200-DMA to retake controls.
AUD/USD remains pressured inside a short-term bullish chart pattern but below the key moving averages as bears attack 0.7200 heading into Monday’s European session.
Given the sluggish oscillators, the quote is likely to remain inside a 1.5-month-long bullish channel formation.
However, a clear downside break of the 50-DMA level of 0.7210 becomes necessary for the AUD/USD sellers to aim for the stated channel’s support line, close to 0.7150 at the latest.
Should the pair drops below 0.7150, August month’s low near the 0.7100 threshold may offer an intermediate halt during the anticipated fall towards the year 2021 bottom surrounding 0.6990.
Meanwhile, the 100-DMA level of 0.7285 and the channel’s upper line around 0.7330 restrict short-term advances of the AUD/USD prices.
Even if the quote manages to rise past 0.7330, a descending trend line from May and the 200-DMA, respectively around 0.7405 and 0.7430, will be in focus.
Overall, the AUD/USD prices do grind lower but bears need a validation from 0.7150 level.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7207
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.7217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7218
|Daily SMA50
|0.7207
|Daily SMA100
|0.7286
|Daily SMA200
|0.7425
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7198
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7315
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7148
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7081
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7276
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1400 amid mixed concerns on US holiday
EUR/USD seesaws around intraday high near 1.1420 amid a lackluster session during early Monday morning in Europe. US bond, equities markets will be off due to Martin Luther King’s Birthday, risk catalyst will be important for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD: UK politics is in the driving seat, BoE in focus also
GBP/USD is around flat on the day so far in a quiet start to the week following a significant correction on Friday with demand for the US dollar that has otherwise been heavily offered at the start of the year. BoE hawkishness could underpin the pound as covid risks are dialled down.
Gold bears in charge as US dollar firms in risk-off conditions
Gold renews intraday high around $1,820, up 0.20% on a day heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers US dollar weakness, as well as mixed sentiment in the markets, to keep the bounce off the key support confluence.
Chainlink price eyes 35% gains as LINK flips crucial support level
Chainlink price shows signs that appear before the start of an uptrend. This outlook has supporting factors from both a technical and an on-chain perspective. Therefore, investors can expect LINK to start a bull rally.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Hawks swoop on bulls as nervous investors seek shelter
Another nervous start to the year as investors had initially looked to weather storms but clouds returned as the week wore on. The Fed turned increasingly hawkish and tech investors turned increasingly nervous but we do not see a direct causation between the two.