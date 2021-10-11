AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA probes bulls above 0.7300

- AUD/USD stays mildly bid around monthly high following two-week uptrend.
- Bullish MACD suggests further upside, five-month-old resistance line challenges the buyers.
AUD/USD bulls face rejection around 0.7320, up 0.13% intraday heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Aussie pair remains firmer around the one-month high, flashed on Friday, while battling the 50-day EMA.
Considering the bullish MACD signals, coupled with the recent higher low bullish formation, the quote may remain firmer and can cross the immediate upside hurdle surrounding 0.7325.
However, a downward sloping trend line from May 10, near 0.7350, becomes a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD bulls afterward, a break of which will direct the prices towards September’s high around 0.7480.
Meanwhile, failures to provide a daily closing beyond the 50-day EMA level of 0.7324 may keep teasing the pair sellers for return.
In doing so, a six-week-old horizontal area and an ascending support line from August 20, respectively near 0.7220 and 0.7190, will be in the spotlight.
Overall, AUD/USD bulls seek re-entry but need validation from 0.7350.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7318
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.7309
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7276
|Daily SMA50
|0.7307
|Daily SMA100
|0.7431
|Daily SMA200
|0.7579
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7339
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7288
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7339
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7226
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7307
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7319
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7285
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7336
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7388
