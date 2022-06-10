  • AUD/USD picks up bids to consolidate the biggest daily fall in a month.
  • Sustained break of 21-DMA, downbeat RSI, MACD signals keep sellers hopeful.
  • 200-DMA appears a tough nut to crack for buyers.

AUD/USD licks its wounds around the lowest levels in two weeks, picking bids to pierce 0.7100 during early Friday morning in Europe.

Even so, the Aussie pair’s successful downside break of the 21-DMA, the first in three weeks, joins the sluggish RSI and MACD’s impending bear cross to favor sellers until the quote stays below the 21-DMA hurdle of 0.7115.

That said, the pair’s recovery past 0.7115 won’t be an open invitation to the AUD/USD bulls as a convergence of the 200-DMA and a 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-May fall, around 0.7245-50, appears strong resistance to challenge the further upside.

Alternatively, fresh downside moves can aim for early May’s swing low near 0.7030 ahead of challenging the 0.7000 round figure.

Following that, a one-month-old horizontal area surrounding 0.6950 will be crucial to watch for the AUD/USD bears.

Overall, AUD/USD prices are likely to witness further downside despite the latest attempts to recover the weekly loss, the first in four weeks.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7105
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 0.7098
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7115
Daily SMA50 0.7204
Daily SMA100 0.7229
Daily SMA200 0.7255
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7203
Previous Daily Low 0.7092
Previous Weekly High 0.7283
Previous Weekly Low 0.714
Previous Monthly High 0.7267
Previous Monthly Low 0.6828
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7134
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7161
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7059
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.702
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6948
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.717
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7242
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7281

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD sees a dead cat bounce above 1.0600, warrants downside ahead of US Inflation

EUR/USD sees a dead cat bounce above 1.0600, warrants downside ahead of US Inflation

EUR/USD is bided around 1.0610 as DXY eases mildly after hitting a fresh weekly high at 103.37. A neutral policy stance by the ECB has weakened the shared currency bulls. The DXY is expected to resume upside as the US inflation is seen stable at above 8%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD oscillates below 1.2500 ahead of US Inflation

GBP/USD oscillates below 1.2500 ahead of US Inflation

The GBP/USD pair is balancing below the psychological support of 1.2500 and is expected to imbalance lower as investors are dumping the risk-sensitive assets amid uncertainty over the release of the US inflation. The cable witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after failing to overstep the critical hurdle of 1.2560.

GBP/USD News

Gold at a critical juncture, US inflation holds the key Premium

Gold at a critical juncture, US inflation holds the key

Gold Price is nursing losses below $1,850, as traders gear up for the all-important US inflation release, which will provide fresh hints on the Fed’s rate hike guidance. XAU/USD could see a decisive downside break on hotter US inflation. 

Gold News

Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%

Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%

TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. Moreover, it has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor. If this move is successful, it will allow TRX bulls a chance to rally. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures