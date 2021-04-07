AUD/USD Price Analysis: 21-DMA challenges bullish commitments, as 0.7700 beckons

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD’s rebound from 100-DMA confronts key 21-DMA hurdle.
  • Risk recovery lifts S&P 500 futures higher, triggers fresh USD selling.
  • RSI still holds in the bearish region, what’s next for the aussie?

AUD/USD catches a fresh bid wave, reaching fresh 11-day highs near 0.7680, as the bulls continue their attempts towards 0.7700.

The latest leg higher in the major is mainly driven by the recovery in the risk sentiment, as the Asian stocks hover near record highs, tracking the uptick in the S&P 500 futures. The improved appetite for the riskier assets fuels renewed weakness in the safe-haven US dollar.

 The US dollar tumbled with the Treasury yields on Tuesday after markets re-priced the Fed tightening bets that firmed up following Friday’s NFP blowout.

Next of relevance for the major remains the FOMC minutes while the RBA’s on-hold monetary policy decision announced on Tuesday had little to impact on the AUD markets.

AUD/USD: Technical outlook

From a near-term technical perspective, the critical short-term 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 0.7680 offers immediate resistance, as the bulls continue aiming for the 0.7700 mark.

The horizontal 50-DMA resistance at 0.7717 is likely to be the next stop for the bulls should the abovementioned two barriers clear the way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holds in the bearish zone, now at 49.50, suggesting limited upside attempts for the aussie.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Therefore, a failure to find acceptance above 21-DMA could negate the near-term bullish bias, calling for a test of the ascending 100-DMA at 0.7648.

Further south, Tuesday’s low of 0.7605 could come into play, opening floors towards the 0.7550 psychological level.

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7670
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.768
Daily SMA50 0.7717
Daily SMA100 0.7644
Daily SMA200 0.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.767
Previous Daily Low 0.7605
Previous Weekly High 0.7694
Previous Weekly Low 0.7531
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7645
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.763
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.762
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.758
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7555
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7685
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.771
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.775

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: In multi-day tops near 1.1875, recapturing 200-DMA resistance is critical

EUR/USD: In multi-day tops near 1.1875, recapturing 200-DMA resistance is critical

EUR/USD extends the rally towards 200-DMA, ten-day highs. EUR/USD is looking into build on a two-day recovery rally, as a break above the 1.1900 mark remains in sight amid a relentless fall in the US Treasury yields, which keeps the pressure intact on the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Tuesday’s close below key 1.3850 support keeps bears hopeful

GBP/USD: Tuesday’s close below key 1.3850 support keeps bears hopeful

GBP/USD confirmed a falling wedge breakout on the daily chart last Friday. The cable managed to defend the latter but the risks remain skewed to the downside, as the daily technical setup appears to be in favor of the bears.

GBP/USD News

Gold inches closer to $1750 amid falling Treasury yields

Gold inches closer to $1750 amid falling Treasury yields

Gold remains poised to extend the recent rally, with eyes set on the $1750 key barrier, as the US dollar nurses losses across the board while holding near ten-day lows amid a rout in the Treasury yields across the curve.

Gold News

Binance Coin primed to consolidate after 45% upswing

Binance Coin primed to consolidate after 45% upswing

Binance Coin price is printing new all-time highs today, carrying on the impressive rally of 45% from the symmetrical triangle breakout on March 30. The advance’s strength has already lifted BNB close to the measured move target of $418.30.

Read more

What if bonds are a screaming buy?

What if bonds are a screaming buy?

Everyone is an inflation bull. The conventional wisdom in the market is that inflation is inevitable given the massive fiscal spend and the proposed additional spending that will stimulate the  economy and create massive demand that ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures