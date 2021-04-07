AUD/USD Price Analysis: 21-DMA challenges bullish commitments, as 0.7700 beckons

- AUD/USD’s rebound from 100-DMA confronts key 21-DMA hurdle.
- Risk recovery lifts S&P 500 futures higher, triggers fresh USD selling.
- RSI still holds in the bearish region, what’s next for the aussie?
AUD/USD catches a fresh bid wave, reaching fresh 11-day highs near 0.7680, as the bulls continue their attempts towards 0.7700.
The latest leg higher in the major is mainly driven by the recovery in the risk sentiment, as the Asian stocks hover near record highs, tracking the uptick in the S&P 500 futures. The improved appetite for the riskier assets fuels renewed weakness in the safe-haven US dollar.
The US dollar tumbled with the Treasury yields on Tuesday after markets re-priced the Fed tightening bets that firmed up following Friday’s NFP blowout.
Next of relevance for the major remains the FOMC minutes while the RBA’s on-hold monetary policy decision announced on Tuesday had little to impact on the AUD markets.
AUD/USD: Technical outlook
From a near-term technical perspective, the critical short-term 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 0.7680 offers immediate resistance, as the bulls continue aiming for the 0.7700 mark.
The horizontal 50-DMA resistance at 0.7717 is likely to be the next stop for the bulls should the abovementioned two barriers clear the way.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holds in the bearish zone, now at 49.50, suggesting limited upside attempts for the aussie.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Therefore, a failure to find acceptance above 21-DMA could negate the near-term bullish bias, calling for a test of the ascending 100-DMA at 0.7648.
Further south, Tuesday’s low of 0.7605 could come into play, opening floors towards the 0.7550 psychological level.
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7670
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.768
|Daily SMA50
|0.7717
|Daily SMA100
|0.7644
|Daily SMA200
|0.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.767
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7605
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7685
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.771
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.775
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
