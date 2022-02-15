AUD/USD Price Analysis: 21-DMA, 50% Fibo. challenge corrective pullback below 0.7150

- AUD/USD retreats from intraday high, pares the first daily gains in four.
- Sustained break of previous support line, upbeat Momentum on the selling side favor bears.
AUD/USD struggles to keep daily gains, the first in four days, around 0.7130 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair retreats from 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January moves, as well as the 21-DMA.
Given the gradual advance in the Momentum line during the pair’s latest declines, coupled with the sustained downside break of previous support from January 28, AUD/USD bears are likely to keep reins.
That said, a three-week-old horizontal surrounding 0.7090-80 restricts immediate downside ahead of the 23.6% Fibo. near 0.7050.
It’s worth noting, however, that a downside break of 0.7050, may take a rest near the 0.7000 threshold before directing sellers towards the recent multi-month low around 0.6965.
Alternatively, 21-DMA and the stated support-turned-resistance, respectively around 0.7130 and 0.7165 in that order, restrict immediate upside moves of the AUD/USD pair.
Following that, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the monthly high, near 0.7180 and 0.7250 in that order, will challenge the recovery ahead of calling back the bulls.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7128
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.7122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7132
|Daily SMA50
|0.7171
|Daily SMA100
|0.7246
|Daily SMA200
|0.7361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7086
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7153
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7218
