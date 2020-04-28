AUD/USD Price Analysis: 100-EMA probes multi-day top above 0.6400

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD steps back from the highest since March 12.
  • Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful but the key EMA questions further upside.
  • Sellers will look for entries below a three-week-old ascending trend line.

AUD/USD steps back from 33-day high while declining to 0.6450, down 0.20% on a day, amid the Asian session on Tuesday. While a short-term rising trend line portrays the pair’s upward trajectory, coupled with the bullish MACD, 100-day EMA guards the pair’s immediate upside.

As a result, fresh buying could be witnessed only if the pair manages to provide a successful break above 0.6485 EMA figures.

In doing so, 200-day EMA near 0.6650 can offer an intermediate halt to the run-up towards March month high of 0.6686.

Meanwhile, the pair’s declines below a three-week-old support line, currently near 0.6345, can drag it to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month declines near 0.6230.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.646
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 0.6465
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6271
Daily SMA50 0.631
Daily SMA100 0.6577
Daily SMA200 0.6693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6472
Previous Daily Low 0.6382
Previous Weekly High 0.6406
Previous Weekly Low 0.6253
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6417
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6407
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6349
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6317
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6497
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.653
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6588

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY holding steady in 107's as markets lean bullish

USD/JPY holding steady in 107's as markets lean bullish

A bullish start to the weak sees USD/JPY consolidated on familiar grounds. Easing on self-distancing measures in European the US are cheered by markets. The second wave of infections could be prevented with the right actions, according to the WHO.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues

AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues

AUD/USD remains on the front foot near the multi-week high. Expectations of easing lockdowns in Australia, New Zealand and many other developed economies seem to favor the latest upbeat sentiment. 

AUD/USD News

WTI put options for June trade at negative price

WTI put options for June trade at negative price

WTI puts traded at a negative strike for the first time on record. Surplus oil is filling up storage capacities across the globe. OPEC+ output cut deal is set to take effect from May 1.

Oil News

Gold: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H

Gold: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H

Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The daily chart, too, is reporting a bearish Doji reversal pattern – the yellow metal fell nearly 1% on Monday, validating or confirming the bull fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle. 

Gold News

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release.  The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures