AUD/USD Price Analysis: 100-EMA probes Aussie bulls inside monthly triangle

- AUD/USD grinds higher around intraday top, braces for the biggest daily gains in over a week.
- Upbeat MACD signals keeps buyers hopeful but 200-EMA holds the gate for bear’s exit.
- Aussie pair sellers remain off the table beyond 0.6650.
AUD/USD seesaws around the intraday high of around 0.6700 as the bulls jostle with the 100-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair grinds higher within a three-week-old symmetrical triangle.
It’s worth noting that the bullish MACD signals favor AUD/USD pair buyers to cross the immediate 100-EMA resistance of around 0.6700.
However, the 200-EMA hurdle of 0.6736 could act as an additional upside filter for the pair buyers before pushing back the bears.
Above all, the monthly high near 0.6785 appears the last defense of the AUD/USD bears.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive unless the quote stays inside the aforementioned triangle, currently between 0.6710 and 0.6645.
Should the quote remains downbeat past 0.6645, a slump toward the monthly low of 0.6564 can’t be ruled out. During the fall, the 0.6700 round figure may act as an intermediate halt.
Overall, AUD/USD lures buyers but the upside momentum needs validation from the 200-EMA hurdle.
On a different page, a pause in the market’s risk-on mood seems to challenge the AUD/USD buyers, apart from the aforementioned technical indicators.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6689
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59%
|Today daily open
|0.665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6672
|Daily SMA50
|0.684
|Daily SMA100
|0.6794
|Daily SMA200
|0.6757
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6666
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6634
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6654
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6646
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6698
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
